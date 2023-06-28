German Bundestag – AfD parliamentary group calls for investigation into excess mortality

Berlin: (hib/PK) The AfD parliamentary group calls for the so-called excess mortality of recent years to be examined and the causes to be clarified. For the years 2021 to early 2023, the calculations of the Federal Statistical Office would indicate excess mortality in the German population, according to an application (20/7463) by the parliamentary group. The extent and causes of this presumed excess mortality are unclear and must be investigated.

MEPs are calling for the responsible higher federal authorities to be instructed to review the statistical calculations on excess mortality since 2020, taking into account life expectancy and the age structure of the population. Regulations should also be created according to which autopsies are to be carried out in the event of deaths that are causally or temporally related to a Covid 19 diagnosis or a Covid 19 vaccination in order to be used to research the causes of excess mortality.

