German Bundestag – AfD parliamentary group calls for vaccination damage hotline

Berlin: (hib/PK) The AfD parliamentary group calls on the federal government to set up a vaccination damage hotline. There, people with persistent health problems after a Covid 19 vaccination should be given information about facilities and services that offer those affected individual medical advice, according to an application (20/6913) of the parliamentary group.

