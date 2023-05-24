German Bundestag – AfD parliamentary group calls for vaccination damage hotline

13
Berlin: (hib/PK) The AfD parliamentary group calls on the federal government to set up a vaccination damage hotline. There, people with persistent health problems after a Covid 19 vaccination should be given information about facilities and services that offer those affected individual medical advice, according to an application (20/6913) of the parliamentary group.
