German Bundestag – Amendment of the fee regulations for doctors and dentists

Berlin: (hib/PK) The Union faction calls for an adjustment of the fee regulations for doctors and dentists. According to an application (20/7586) by the parliamentary group, the current fee schedule for doctors (GOÄ) dates back to 1982 and was only partially amended in 1996. The fee schedule for dentists (GOZ), which essentially dates back to 1987 and was revised in 2011, is no longer up to date.

The MPs are calling on the federal government to initiate an amendment to the GOÄ and GOZ in the form of a statutory order without delay. In addition, a mechanism should be established for the future that would enable the two schedules of fees to be regularly adjusted with a view to medical progress and cost trends.

