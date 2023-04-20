Home » German Bundestag – Appropriate contributions for voluntarily insured demanded
Health

by admin
Berlin: (hib/PK) The left-wing faction calls for financial relief for people with low incomes who are voluntarily insured in statutory health insurance (GKV). According to an application (20/6414) of the faction.

This means that the contribution burden for low-income voluntarily insured persons is significantly higher. A mini-jobber with an income of 520 euros effectively pays more than double the contribution rate compared to a compulsorily insured person with an income equal to the minimum assessment limit.

All those contributors who in principle also have the option of switching to private health insurance are voluntarily insured in the GKV. In its application, the left calls for the minimum assessment for voluntarily insured persons to be lowered to the level of the wage limit for mini-jobs.

It should be taken into account that the contribution to student health insurance, which is currently slightly higher, will also be reduced to the same level. In addition, according to the Left, all contribution debts that arose in connection with the minimum assessment should be waived.

