German Bundestag – assessment of contributions for voluntarily insured self-employed

Berlin: (hib/PK) In a small question (20/7820), the left-wing faction deals with the assessment of contributions for self-employed people with voluntary health insurance. It states that the contributions would first be estimated and provisionally fixed based on previous income. In order for the contribution to be calculated based on the income actually achieved, the insured received a request from the health insurance companies to prove their income.

The final determination of contributions follows after three years at the latest. If the member has not provided proof of income by then, despite the health insurance company’s request, the health insurance company will set the maximum contribution, which is based on the contribution assessment limit. If the insured persons proved a lower income in the objection procedure or later submitted an application for review, the health insurance companies refused to reduce the contributions.

The deputies want to know whether the federal government is of the legal opinion that the decision of the health insurance companies according to paragraph 240 paragraph 4a SGB V should be final after three years without proof of income in the sense that it cannot be changed either in the objection procedure or by a review application even after an actually lower income has become known.

