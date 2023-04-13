Berlin: (hib/STO) Evaluations in the context of the approval of Covid-19 vaccines are a topic of the Federal Government’s response (20/6244) on a small request from the AfD parliamentary group (20/5961). According to this, as part of such an approval, the pharmaceutical companies must submit extensive data from the clinical trials that were to be collected in accordance with the applicable requirements of good clinical practice. During the official approval procedure for medicinal products, the data submitted by the pharmaceutical company from clinical trials for those areas of application for which the effectiveness and safety are to be proven are “examined and evaluated according to the current state of scientific knowledge”.

According to the template, the approval and monitoring of medicinal products in the European Union is based on a division of labour. After that, the experts from two national medicines authorities in different EU member states (so-called rapporteurs, rapporteurs and co-rapporteurs) assess the approval dossier as part of the work of the Committee for Human Medicinal Products (CHMP) at the European Medicines Agency (EMA). and make this assessment available to the medicines authorities of the other Member States. In the case of the Covid-19 vaccine from Bio-NTech/Pfizer, Germany, represented by experts from the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), supported the initial assessment by the rapporteurs and advocated approval.

As the Federal Government further explains, after approval, the Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) will continue to monitor and evaluate additional data at European level, which will only become known in the course of the use of the medicinal product. , in which the PEI is represented. According to the information, rapporteurs from two member states are also named here, who take over the assessment for all EU member states. According to the template, the PRAC rapporteur and the CHMP rapporteur must not come from the same national medicines authority. These requirements ensure that the assessments before and after approval are carried out independently of one another.