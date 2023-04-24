German Bundestag – Barrier-free doctor access not always guaranteed

Berlin: (hib/PK) According to the Federal Government, barrier-free access to outpatient medical care is not yet sufficiently guaranteed. Initiatives have therefore been taken to give citizens with disabilities access to health care that is as barrier-free as possible, the answer says (20/6356) of the Federal Government on a small request (20/6135) of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group.

The Associations of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KVen) not only have to ensure that the insured have access to a sufficient range of accessible medical practices. They would also have to provide information on the Internet in a suitable manner about access options for people with disabilities to care. According to the information, the information on accessibility concerns, among other things, structural conditions, equipment features of the practices and communication offers.

Due to the demographic development, an increase in the number of people with disabilities or chronic illnesses can be expected in the next few years, the answer goes on to say.