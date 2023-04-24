Home » German Bundestag – Barrier-free doctor access not always guaranteed
Health

German Bundestag – Barrier-free doctor access not always guaranteed

by admin
German Bundestag – Barrier-free doctor access not always guaranteed

Berlin: (hib/PK) According to the Federal Government, barrier-free access to outpatient medical care is not yet sufficiently guaranteed. Initiatives have therefore been taken to give citizens with disabilities access to health care that is as barrier-free as possible, the answer says (20/6356) of the Federal Government on a small request (20/6135) of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group.

The Associations of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KVen) not only have to ensure that the insured have access to a sufficient range of accessible medical practices. They would also have to provide information on the Internet in a suitable manner about access options for people with disabilities to care. According to the information, the information on accessibility concerns, among other things, structural conditions, equipment features of the practices and communication offers.

Due to the demographic development, an increase in the number of people with disabilities or chronic illnesses can be expected in the next few years, the answer goes on to say.

See also  E-cig and cigarettes: risk of serious covid in young people

You may also like

At Ciampino the first plane of Italians evacuated...

Roar Atalanta, 3-1 against Roma and -4 from...

Europe’s air is deadly for our children –...

Half past eight, Alessandro Giuli on April 25:...

Drugs and supplements: where to keep them at...

Which plants to fertilize with wood ash? Helpful...

Developed a new test to detect cancer biomarkers....

“Two thousand professionals are missing, we now live...

Too much stress makes you age. What the...

With four innovative drugs in three years, HKEX-listed...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy