German Bundestag – Benefit assessment of health technologies

Berlin: (hib/PK) The Union faction deals with the European benefit assessment of health technologies in a small question (20/6665). In January 2022, the EU regulation on a joint assessment of health technologies (Health Technology Assessment (HTA)) came into force, according to the request.

According to the information provided, the regulation aims to improve access to innovative therapies in Europe, reduce the administrative burden for companies and HTA authorities and strengthen the quality of clinical evaluation. MEPs want to know what the federal government plans to do to ensure mutually beneficial interaction between companies and HTA authorities at EU level.