German Bundestag – Children less affected by Long Covid

Berlin: (hib/PK) According to the federal government, studies come to different prevalence estimates regarding Long Covid diseases. Current studies suggest that the proportion of people affected by Long Covid among those infected with Sars-CoV-2 is around 6 to 15 percent, according to the federal government’s answer (20/9036) to a major inquiry (20/ 6750) of the AfD parliamentary group.

The frequency of Long Covid appears to be lower in children and adolescents compared to adults. According to recent epidemiological studies and a review, the prevalence among children and adolescents is estimated to be between one and four percent.

In its response to the major inquiry about the data basis for measures to control the spread of Sars-CoV-2, the federal government addresses numerous individual aspects and refers to scientific studies and crisis management during the corona pandemic. Evaluations of the implementation of the measures and their long-term effects have been ongoing since the beginning of the pandemic based on scientific methods, according to the answer. Since various evaluations are still pending, a final classification is not possible.

