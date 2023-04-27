German Bundestag – Covid vaccine Comirnaty is subject to batch testing

Berlin: (hib/PK) According to the federal government, the Covid-19 vaccine Comirnaty is subject to state batch testing in accordance with Section 32 Paragraph 1 of the Medicines Act (AMG). The batches were tested according to the guidelines of the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines, the reply said (20/6384) of the Federal Government on a small request (20/6136) of the AfD faction.

Doses of each batch of Comirnaty vaccine would be tested experimentally by one of the designated European control laboratories.

Vaccine units of each batch would also be checked by the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) for their appearance according to specified parameters. So far, none of the batches tested at the PEI have revealed any abnormalities in relation to the visual inspection.