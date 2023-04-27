Home » German Bundestag – Covid vaccine Comirnaty is subject to batch testing
Health

German Bundestag – Covid vaccine Comirnaty is subject to batch testing

by admin
German Bundestag – Covid vaccine Comirnaty is subject to batch testing

Berlin: (hib/PK) According to the federal government, the Covid-19 vaccine Comirnaty is subject to state batch testing in accordance with Section 32 Paragraph 1 of the Medicines Act (AMG). The batches were tested according to the guidelines of the European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines, the reply said (20/6384) of the Federal Government on a small request (20/6136) of the AfD faction.

Doses of each batch of Comirnaty vaccine would be tested experimentally by one of the designated European control laboratories.

Vaccine units of each batch would also be checked by the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) for their appearance according to specified parameters. So far, none of the batches tested at the PEI have revealed any abnormalities in relation to the visual inspection.

See also  China rejects WHO's plan to study the origin of COVID-19

You may also like

Conference “Population aging and disabling diseases”

Nutrition and teeth: what to eat, what to...

Inter: a final is yours. Juve: too little

Def: majority under the House. Flash CDM to...

Doctors remove a cyst weighing almost a hundred...

MDMA in the treatment of mental disorders: the...

Masks in the RSA: the new rules are...

Rhubarb cake with meringue as a quick cake...

Correct lifestyles for the prevention of diabetes. Signed...

Barbie launches the first doll with Down syndrome

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy