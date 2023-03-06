Delayed drug approval in the decentralized procedure

Health/Response – 03/06/2023 (hib 170/2023)

Berlin: (hib/PK) According to the federal government, the approval of drugs in the so-called decentralized procedure is often delayed. In many cases, the documents to be submitted are in need of improvement, and in some cases they are submitted late, the answer says (20/5851) of the Federal Government on a small request (20/5655) of the AfD faction.

According to the information, the national marketing authorization for the medicinal products will be granted after the end of the joint assessment procedure of the Member States (“End of Procedure”, EoP). A period of 30 days is provided for.

As can be seen from the answer, the national phase of approval in the decentralized procedure within the past five years with Germany as the Member State conducting the procedure (Reference Member State, RMS) lasted four days in the shortest case, 740 days in the longest case and 145 days on average.

The national phase with Germany as the participating member state (Concerned Member State, CMS) lasted 15 days in the shortest case, 897 days in the longest case and 189 days on average.