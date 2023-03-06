Home Health German Bundestag – Delayed drug approval in the decentralized procedure
Health

German Bundestag – Delayed drug approval in the decentralized procedure

by admin
German Bundestag – Delayed drug approval in the decentralized procedure

Delayed drug approval in the decentralized procedure

Health/Response – 03/06/2023 (hib 170/2023)

Berlin: (hib/PK) According to the federal government, the approval of drugs in the so-called decentralized procedure is often delayed. In many cases, the documents to be submitted are in need of improvement, and in some cases they are submitted late, the answer says (20/5851) of the Federal Government on a small request (20/5655) of the AfD faction.

According to the information, the national marketing authorization for the medicinal products will be granted after the end of the joint assessment procedure of the Member States (“End of Procedure”, EoP). A period of 30 days is provided for.

As can be seen from the answer, the national phase of approval in the decentralized procedure within the past five years with Germany as the Member State conducting the procedure (Reference Member State, RMS) lasted four days in the shortest case, 740 days in the longest case and 145 days on average.

The national phase with Germany as the participating member state (Concerned Member State, CMS) lasted 15 days in the shortest case, 897 days in the longest case and 189 days on average.

See also  "The chip crisis will last at least another year," says the iPhone manufacturer

You may also like

-6.5% men and -3.7% women

What are the symptoms of heart attack and...

Naples closes boxing gym for kids at risk

Doctors warn: anxiety or depression for one in...

BRING – Greetings – News – REP. CECA

Falling asleep better: This is how you calm...

Nutritionist bonus: lose weight at the expense of...

An Artificial Intelligence Found Breast Cancer Before Doctors:...

These recipes are great for a crunchy snack...

Chips Amica Chips, withdrawn a lot. “High levels...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy