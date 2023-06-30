German Bundestag – desire for individual nursing care

Berlin: (hib/PK) According to the federal government, the desire for individual care in a non-institutionalized environment has increased significantly among people in need of care. People in need of care are increasingly looking for alternatives to the classic forms of care “at home” or “in a nursing home”, according to the Federal Government’s response (20/7436) to a small question (20/7149) by the CDU/CSU parliamentary group.

The legislature has created appropriate regulations, such as the residential group surcharge and start-up financing for the establishment of outpatient residential groups. This gives people with care and support needs more choice when choosing their living environment and care and support services.

According to the information, those in need of care in residential groups with outpatient care can, under certain conditions, receive the residential group supplement of 214 euros per month in addition to the other services for home care. The supplement is granted to all members of the residential group in need of care in order to finance the jointly commissioned presence force.

