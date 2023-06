Berlin: (hib/PK) The federal government has provided diagnostic data from hospitals for certain diseases of the genitals and thus responded to a small inquiry (20/7045) from the AfD parliamentary group (20/7223). The data on the diagnoses are available for the inpatient area in the federal health reporting information system for the years 2000 to 2021, broken down by gender and age groups. Diagnostic data for the outpatient area are not available.

