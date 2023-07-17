German Bundestag – Effects of the collective bargaining agreement on hospitals

Berlin: (hib/PK) In a small question (20/7736), the Union faction deals with the effects of the collective bargaining agreement in the public sector on the financial situation of the hospitals. The Association of Municipal Employers’ Associations (VKA) pointed out that the collective bargaining agreement will cost the hospitals around 672 million euros. The refinancing of the high increase in personnel costs in 2024 by the legislature is therefore essential, according to the request.

The members of parliament want to know how the federal government intends to ensure that the hospitals do not get into further financial difficulties or even bankruptcy as a result of the latest wage agreements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

