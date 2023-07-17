Home » German Bundestag – Electronic patient files remain voluntary
German Bundestag – Electronic patient files remain voluntary

German Bundestag – Electronic patient files remain voluntary

Berlin: (hib/PK) According to the federal government, the electronic patient file (ePA) forms the heart of the digital healthcare system. In order for patients and service providers to benefit from the potential as quickly as possible, the provision of the ePA should be made easier and its nationwide introduction further accelerated, according to the Federal Government’s response (20/7709) to a small question (20/7465) by the AfD parliamentary group .

The goal is anchored in the digitization strategy for the healthcare system and nursing that at least 80 percent of those with statutory health insurance should have an electronic patient file. The planned digital law would create the framework conditions for introducing the ePA across the board as an objection-based application (opt-out).

In the future, an ePA will be provided for all those with statutory health insurance, which will contain relevant health data and will be available to service providers for treatments. If you don’t want that, you can object. The use of the ePA remains voluntary. Insured persons must not be discriminated against or disadvantaged if they make use of their rights.

