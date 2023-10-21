Home » German Bundestag – Estimated up to 20,000 deaths from nosocomial infections
Health

German Bundestag – Estimated up to 20,000 deaths from nosocomial infections

by admin
German Bundestag – Estimated up to 20,000 deaths from nosocomial infections

Berlin: (hib/PK) Experts estimate the number of so-called nosocomial infections at 400,000 to 600,000 per year. The number of deaths is estimated at 15,000 to 20,000, as can be seen from the federal government’s response (20/8833) to a small question (20/8439) from the Union parliamentary group. These are infections that patients contract, for example during treatment in hospital. According to the information, nosocomial infections are not reportable.

The Commission for Hospital Hygiene and Infection Prevention (KRINKO) at the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) produces recommendations, among other things, for the prevention of nosocomial infections in medical facilities. The recommendations are constantly being developed taking into account current infection epidemiological evaluations.

With the entry into force of the “Law to Strengthen the Protection of the Population and Especially Vulnerable Groups of People from Covid-19” in September 2022, KRINKO’s area of ​​responsibility was expanded to include care and integration assistance. These areas should be given greater consideration in future recommendations.

See also  Bags on the rise. Milan rises between quarterly and banks, tonight Fitch on Italy

You may also like

AUSL Modena – Lung cancer, early diagnosis easier...

Discover the Power of Negative Calorie Foods for...

Captagon: Hamas terrorists probably murder while pumped full...

Serie A: Torino-Inter 0-2 LIVE and PHOTO on...

Essential Foods for a Healthy Heart: Preventing Cardiovascular...

Losing weight, diet and health » Iced tea,...

Novartis Launches Comprehensive Guides for Breast Cancer Patients,...

Crowded emergency rooms? Private paid ones are popping...

Reopening of Via Giulini Gym: Construction Work Finally...

Sleep study: always having trouble sleeping? Who even...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy