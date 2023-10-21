German Bundestag – Estimated up to 20,000 deaths from nosocomial infections

Berlin: (hib/PK) Experts estimate the number of so-called nosocomial infections at 400,000 to 600,000 per year. The number of deaths is estimated at 15,000 to 20,000, as can be seen from the federal government’s response (20/8833) to a small question (20/8439) from the Union parliamentary group. These are infections that patients contract, for example during treatment in hospital. According to the information, nosocomial infections are not reportable.

The Commission for Hospital Hygiene and Infection Prevention (KRINKO) at the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) produces recommendations, among other things, for the prevention of nosocomial infections in medical facilities. The recommendations are constantly being developed taking into account current infection epidemiological evaluations.

With the entry into force of the “Law to Strengthen the Protection of the Population and Especially Vulnerable Groups of People from Covid-19” in September 2022, KRINKO’s area of ​​responsibility was expanded to include care and integration assistance. These areas should be given greater consideration in future recommendations.

