Berlin: (hib/PK) Social long-term care insurance (SPV) expenditure almost tripled between 2010 and 2022. This emerges from the answer (20/6554) of the federal government to a small question (20/6272) from the left-wing faction.

Accordingly, expenditure in 2010 was 21.45 billion euros and has since risen continuously to 60.03 billion euros in 2022. With income of 57.78 billion euros in 2022, the financing balance last year was minus 2.25 billion euros.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook