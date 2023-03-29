Berlin: (hib/PK) Professional associations call for more help for girls and women with endometriosis and a better supply infrastructure. The previous care offers, but also education and research on the gynecological disease are insufficient, explained experts in a hearing of the health committee on applications from the Union faction and the left faction. The experts expressed their views at the hearing on Wednesday and in written statements.

The Union faction demands in a motion (20/4308) a national endometriosis strategy and the expansion and strengthening of endometriosis centers in Germany. It must also be ensured that services in the endometriosis consultations at clinics, with gynecologists or general practitioners can be adequately remunerated and billed accordingly.

The left-wing faction also demands in its motion (20/5979) a strategy to raise public awareness of the disease and to devote time to researching and combating it. An endometriosis registry and an awareness campaign are proposed.

The Endometriosis Working Group (AGEM) and the Gynecological Endoscopy Working Group (AGE) pointed out that endometriosis is a mass phenomenon. Around 40,000 new cases per year and currently two to four million people affected in Germany can be assumed. The diagnosis is delayed by an average of ten years. The associations are calling for a program for the early detection of endometriosis, cross-sectoral therapy and performance-based reimbursement that must be adapted to the complexity of the treatment.

According to the Endometriosis Association, it is a widespread disease that can cause extreme pain and subsequent psychological problems in the women affected. Even after a confirmed diagnosis, the supply situation is problematic, in particular there is a need for psychosocial support and advice. According to the association, in addition to endometriosis, the closely related and often accompanying adenomyosis must also be taken into account.

The Central Association of Statutory Health Insurance (GKV) was open to more education and information, but when it comes to imparting knowledge, which is aimed specifically at girls and young women, the benefits must be weighed against the possible insecurity and fear, since many young women are not affected be. In addition, indication-related billing items should only be regulated in exceptional cases.

In the hearing, affected women described their ordeal, the enormous pain and their helplessness in the face of widespread ignorance about this disease. 30-year-old Natascha Lowitzki said, “Endometriosis destroys hopes, dreams, careers and relationships.” In the hearing, it was said that outpatient care in particular was inadequate and that menstrual pain was still taboo.