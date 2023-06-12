German Bundestag – Experts call for improvements to drug reform

Berlin: (hib/PK) In principle, health experts welcome the drug reform to prevent supply bottlenecks, but see a clear need for improvement in the planned regulations. The health insurance companies warned in a hearing about the draft law (20/6871) of the federal government against rising costs. Pharmaceutical companies, for their part, complained about the high cost pressure. The experts expressed their views on Monday in a hearing of the health committee and in written statements.

The so-called Medicines Supply Bottleneck Combating and Supply Improvement Act (ALBVVG) provides for changes in the area of ​​fixed prices, discount agreements and the supply of children’s medicines. In the future, less strict price rules will apply to pediatric medicines, and fixed prices will be abolished. Pharmaceutical companies can increase their sales prices for such drugs once by up to 50 percent of the last applicable fixed price or price moratorium.

The draft also provides that pricing instruments for supply-critical medicines can be relaxed in the event of a bottleneck. If there are too few providers, the fixed amount or price moratorium can be increased once by 50 percent.

Furthermore, antibiotics with active ingredient production in the EU and the European Economic Area must also be taken into account when tendering health insurance contracts. In this way, the variety of providers should be increased. The availability of medicines is also to be strengthened with new exchange rules for pharmacies.

The AOK Federal Association explained that the exemption of entire drug groups from discount agreements and fixed amounts as well as the increase in price caps by up to 50 percent should be critically examined. This is based on the wrong assumption that the supply bottlenecks are primarily due to excessive economic pressure in the generic German market. However, this is hardly understandable, because the phenomenon can be observed worldwide.

The Association of Research-Based Drug Manufacturers (vfa), on the other hand, blamed cost pressure for the problems. This leads to a narrowing of the market to a few producers and to the migration of production capacities to third countries with lower production costs. The rethinking that is now beginning is to be welcomed, but the supply of medicines not only includes the production of generics, but also the research and manufacture of innovative medicines.

The association Progenerika emphasized the long lead times when converting the production of drugs. The requirements for the diversification of supply chains should apply to all rebate agreements and to the entire generics market. In the case of medicinal products that are critical to supply, higher prices would have to be granted for a longer period of time in order to create incentives for modified production planning.

According to the German Society for Child and Adolescent Medicine (DGKJ), some of the regulations do not go far enough. Not only antibiotics and drugs to reduce fever in children with the active ingredients paracetamol and ibuprofen are scarce, but also other drugs in dosage forms suitable for children. The draft should be broader so that children are not disadvantaged when it comes to the supply of medicines.

The Federal Union of German Associations of Pharmacists (ABDA) referred to the additional burden on pharmacists when medicines cannot be delivered and called for appropriate remuneration. The proposed surcharge of 50 cents for the additional effort in the event of delivery bottlenecks is completely inadequate. In the hearing, the ABDA proposed a surcharge of 21 euros.

In the hearing, several representatives of pharmaceutical associations made it clear that the regulations now being planned will probably not provide a lasting solution to the bottleneck problem. They referred to the different deductions, which together presented no incentive to produce and research in Germany.