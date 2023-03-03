Experts for secure exchange of health data

Health/Committee – 03/01/2023 (hib 144/2023)

Berlin: (hib/PK) Health researchers expect great progress from the EU Commission’s initiative for the cross-border use of medical data. The experts outlined the benefits that could result from the European Health Data Space (EHDS) project, launched in May 2022, in the Health Committee on Wednesday.

Digital expert Marcel Weigand from UPD Patient Advice Germany spoke of an important initiative in favor of patient care. Cross-border health services can already be used in several EU countries. Germany, on the other hand, is lagging behind and has to catch up. Larger amounts of data would also bring advantages in health services research. What is needed, however, are security, reliability and transparency.

In addition, patients must retain sovereignty over their data, only then can acceptance be expected from the population, said Weigand. Legal certainty is necessary with regard to anonymization and pseudonymization as well as interoperability. Under no circumstances should the European idea of ​​digital health care be slowed down with bureaucratic minutiae.

The health researcher Ferdinand Gerlach from the University of Frankfurt am Main made the practical advantages of a European health data space clear. It’s about life and health if doctors all over Europe have access to medical data from foreign patients. Doctors need to know before treatment whether a patient is allergic or is taking blood thinners.

The effective dissemination of this information is also important in the case of currently identified drug risks. Patients with rare diseases in particular benefit from the European health data space, Gerlach added. Because there were often not enough cases for research. The benefit of an EHDS is great and concrete.

Christof von Kalle from the Berlin Institute for Health Research at the Charité said it was about data rooms over which patients had power of disposal, but which also had to be complete. In addition, the software products used must be designed to be interoperable. Manufacturers should be obliged to offer such transition points at no additional cost.

The cryptography expert Dominique Schröder from the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg assured that the processing of large amounts of data does not conflict with privacy and data protection. IT security should be included in the EU project from the start.

Data protection law expert Fruzsina Molnar-Gabor from the Heidelberg Academy of Sciences also advocated the widespread availability of health-related data. However, high data protection requirements would also have to be met. The EU is currently a long way from digital networking and interoperability, the data systems are too different and not linked nationally.