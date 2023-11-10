German Bundestag – Extensive medical aid for Ukraine

Berlin: (hib/PK) Germany has provided Ukraine with medical supplies and medicines worth millions in recent years. This emerges from the federal government’s answer (20/9055) to a minor question (20/8642) from the AfD parliamentary group.

Accordingly, large quantities of finished medicines containing narcotics, bandages, defibrillators, blood storage refrigerators and vaccine doses were delivered to Ukraine.

In 2021, for example, the federal government donated 24 ventilators, 25 million surgical masks and around 8 million FFP2 masks from its own inventory to Ukraine with a total value of around 29 million euros, the answer says.

In the years 2022 to 2023, 800 ventilators, 477,600 surgical masks, around 40 million FFP2 masks, around three million FFP3 masks as well as 200,000 pulse oximeters, 10,640 protective suits, 698 patient monitors and 50,400 liters of disinfectant with a total value of around 74 million euros will be delivered Ukraine was donated.

Share this: Facebook

X

