German Bundestag – Federal government is examining further financial aid for clinics

Berlin: (hib/BAL) The liquidity protection of hospitals in relation to rising wages for hospital employees takes into account the resulting additional burdens for contributors and employers. The federal government writes this in its answer (20/8011) to a small question (20/7736) from the CDU/CSU parliamentary group. It is currently being examined whether further measures to secure liquidity with regard to the development of tariff costs are necessary. Furthermore, the federal government refers to the cornerstones for a hospital reform agreed between the federal and state governments on July 10, 2023.

