German Bundestag – Federal government wants to strengthen WHO

Berlin: (hib/BAL) In view of the increased global role of the World Health Organization (WHO), according to the federal government, one of its central goals is to strengthen the institution. The federal government writes this in its answer (20/7966) to a small question (20/7783) by the AfD parliamentary group, in which the topic of abortions was discussed.

Regarding the WHO demand for the decriminalization of abortions cited by the AfD, the federal government writes: “At the end of March 2023, the federal government set up a commission for reproductive self-determination and reproductive medicine. The commission is an independent expert commission with interdisciplinary staff. Its members include legal scholars who have particular expertise in constitutional law. One of the two working groups that make up this commission examines whether and, if so, how abortion can be regulated outside of the penal code. The commission is expected to complete its work by the end of March 2024. The federal government does not want to anticipate the results of the commission.”

