Government defends combination discount on pharmaceuticals

Health/Response – 03/16/2023 (hib 205/2023)

Berlin: (hib/PK) The federal government believes that the combination discount of 20 percent for new drugs introduced with the GKV Financial Stabilization Act 2022 is justified. The simultaneous use of several drugs in combination leads to the fact that the costs of the individual active ingredients add up, but sufficient evidence on the overall benefit of the combination for the patient and on the contribution of a combination partner to the success of the therapy is generally not available, says the answer (20/5904) of the Federal Government on a small request (20/5696) of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group.

In order to ensure the financial stability of the statutory health insurance (GKV), it is justified that the solidarity community is burdened with lower total costs when using combination therapies than the sum of the reimbursement amounts for use in monotherapy. With the combination discount, the legislature has opted for a regulatory instrument with high target accuracy and differentiated design.

In the future, the combination deduction will only apply to drugs with new active ingredients that are used in a combination previously specified by the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) and only applies to free combinations of drugs, since fixed combinations are subject to a joint benefit assessment and subsequent reimbursement amount negotiations from the outset.

In its reply, the Federal Government points out that expenditure on pharmaceuticals in statutory health insurance has risen noticeably in recent years. The main cause is patent-protected medicines, while generics in particular, which make up about 80 percent of prescribed medicines, recorded a stable level in terms of expenditure. Germany as a location offers the pharmaceutical industry good framework conditions in terms of market access and the process of benefit assessment and subsequent pricing of new drugs.