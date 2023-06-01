German Bundestag – Government sticks to benefit assessment of drugs

Berlin: (hib/PK) Regardless of European legislation, the federal government is sticking to the national benefit assessment of drugs. The national AMNOG process of benefit assessment and subsequent negotiation of the reimbursement amount has proven its worth and should be largely retained with the aim of ensuring that patients continue to have rapid access to new drugs, the answer says (20/6930) from the federal government to a small inquiry (20/6665) of the Union faction.

Even after the EU regulation on the assessment of health technologies (2021/2282) and the amendment to EU directive 2011/24 came into force, the AMNOG process enables national decision-making, taking into account the national context and the proven interaction between companies and the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) in the established manner. The results of the European assessments would be adequately taken into account in the national procedure.

The Law on the Reorganization of the Drug Market (AMNOG) came into force at the beginning of 2011 with the aim of doing something about the rising drug expenditure. Accordingly, the additional benefit of the medication for the patient determines the price.