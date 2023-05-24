German Bundestag – Health Committee approves care reform with changes

Berlin: (hib/PK) The health committee has decided on the planned care reform with some changes. Overall, the committee approved ten amendments from the coalition factions of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP on Wednesday. Amendments from the Union and the left did not find a majority. For the bill (20/6544) voted the traffic light coalition, the opposition voted against. The proposal is to be decided on Friday in the Bundestag.

During the deliberations, the majority of the deputies agreed that the combination of short-term and respite care should come to a flexibly usable total amount. The so-called relief budget is to take effect on July 1, 2025. In home care, preventive care (previously up to 1,612 euros) and short-term care (previously up to 1,774 euros) can then be flexibly combined for a total of 3,539 euros.

For parents of children in need of care with care grade 4 or 5, the relief budget is available from January 1, 2024 in the amount of 3,386 euros and will also increase to 3,539 euros by July 2025. To this end, the planned dynamization of cash and non-cash benefits in care from 2025 is to be reduced from 5 to 4.5 percent.

The committee also added a regulation according to which the federal government is to be authorized to set the contribution rate for long-term care insurance in the future by ordinance if there is a need to respond to short-term financing needs. Such a regulation may therefore only be used under certain conditions and up to a certain size. In addition, the ordinance must be submitted to the Bundestag, which can change or reject it. On the one hand, this ensures that the possibility of reacting quickly and, on the other hand, the Bundestag is involved in the procedure, the reasoning says.

In order to be able to implement the differentiation of care contributions according to the number of children required by the Federal Constitutional Court (BverfG) as unbureaucratically and efficiently as possible, a digital process for collecting and proving the number of children eligible for consideration is to be developed by March 31, 2025. Until then, a simplified verification procedure should apply.

Another change creates the possibility of regularly checking the existence of a need for care by means of structured telephone interviews, but only in the case of follow-up assessments and not in the case of an initial assessment of an applicant or when examining the need for care of children.