German Bundestag – Health Committee approves digital laws

Berlin: (hib/PK) With the votes of the coalition factions of the SPD, Greens and FDP, the Health Committee approved the Health Data Use Act (GDNG) (20/9046) and the Digital Act (20/9048) in an amended version. The federal government’s two bills are due to be passed in plenary session on Thursday.

The templates were changed and supplemented in numerous places during parliamentary deliberations. At its meeting on Wednesday, the committee approved 6 amendments from the coalition factions for the GDNG and 33 for the digital law. The AfD parliamentary group rejected both bills, the Union parliamentary group abstained. The dissolved left-wing faction is only represented in the committee by non-attached members without voting rights.

The digital law stipulates that the electronic patient file (ePA) will be set up for all those with statutory health insurance at the beginning of 2025 and at the same time will be converted to the objection procedure (opt-out). Anyone who does not want to use the file can object. Medical findings and information from examinations and treatments can be stored in the ePA. The electronic prescription (e-prescription) is to be established as a binding standard from January 1, 2024. Telemedicine and digital health applications (DiGA) should be used more extensively.

The GDNG is intended to make health data easier and quicker to use for public benefit purposes. For this purpose, a decentralized health data infrastructure with a central data access and coordination point is being set up at the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM). Statutory health and nursing care insurance companies will be able to make greater use of their data if this serves to improve care, for example the safety of drug therapy or the detection of cancer or rare diseases. An objection procedure will also be introduced for the release of data from the ePA in order to make the data more usable for research purposes.

