German Bundestag – Health Committee approves drug reform

Berlin: (hib/PK) The Health Committee has approved the drug reform to prevent supply bottlenecks. The coalition factions of the SPD, Greens and FDP voted on Wednesday for the draft, which was amended and supplemented during the consultations. The opposition voted against it with the votes of the Union, Linken and AfD. The draft law (20/6871) is to be passed in the Bundestag on Friday.

The committee approved a total of 31 amendments from the coalition factions, including ten non-specialist amendments. In this way, the legal framework for model projects on what is known as drug checking is being created in the federal states. During drug checking, drugs are examined for their ingredients. Users should be better protected from dangerous substances that could be mixed with drugs.

The special regulation introduced during the corona pandemic for determining incapacity for work after a telephone anamnesis should also be possible in the future. Some bureaucratic regulations will be relaxed for pharmacies, for example for exchange regulations for unavailable medicines.

The so-called retaxation, which means that health insurance companies do not pay in the event of formal errors on prescriptions, will also be adjusted in favor of the pharmacies. Furthermore, cancer medicines (oncologicals) are to be included in the new guideline for increased stockpiling in order to counteract any risk to the supply of medicines in the event of supply bottlenecks or additional requirements.

