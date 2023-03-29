Berlin: (hib/PK) The health committee dealt with the so-called bird flu on Wednesday. Health State Secretary Sabine Dittmar (SPD) reported that the subtypes of the influenza A viruses H5N1 and H7N1 were increasingly observed in poultry and mammals worldwide.

It is striking that, in addition to birds, mammals are also increasingly affected by the infection. Bird flu was recently detected in foxes in Germany for the first time. In addition, many highly pathogenic influenza A viruses were unexpectedly found in seabirds in Europe, especially in seagull species, which also had a high mortality rate in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Italy.

According to the information, there is no evidence of transmission between mammals, but it cannot be ruled out either. So far, transmissions to humans have only occurred sporadically. Eight transmissions have been reported since the turn of the year 2022/23, including in Cambodia, China, Ecuador and Vietnam.

According to Dittmar, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) continues to assess the risk of bird flu transmission to humans in Europe as low. However, the occurrence of certain mutations and mass die-offs of animals suggested a greater risk of spread among mammals. It is therefore important to identify and investigate outbreaks in animal populations at an early stage.