German Bundestag – Health Committee deals with cannabis

Berlin: (hib/PK) The Health Committee has dealt with the issue of cannabis and has rejected two proposals by the opposition by a majority. At Wednesday’s session, MEPs discussed the possible decriminalization and legalization of the drug, as well as patient access to cannabis medicines.

The left-wing faction wants to achieve a decriminalization of cannabis with an amendment to the Narcotics Act (BtMG). The proposed bill (20/2579) of the parliamentary group rejected the other parliamentary groups.

The Union faction also failed with an application (20/5561), in which a better supply of patients with cannabis medicines is demanded. The application addresses the high administrative hurdles involved in the approval procedures in the statutory health insurance companies in connection with the assessment procedures by the medical service. The Union motion was rejected with the votes of the SPD, Greens, FDP and AfD, with the Left abstaining.

The traffic light coalition plans to legalize cannabis for recreational purposes in the form of a controlled sale of the drug. During the meeting, MPs made it clear that a concrete proposal can probably be expected shortly.

