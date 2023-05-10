German Bundestag – Health Committee re-engages with ME/CFS

Berlin: (hib/PK) The Health Committee has again dealt with the serious neurological disease Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS). At the meeting on Wednesday, the parliamentary groups unanimously expressed their will to help those affected in their difficult situation as effectively as possible. More research funds and a better supply infrastructure should contribute to this.

A request from the Union faction (20/4886) on the subject was rejected by the majority of the traffic light coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP, in addition to the Union, the left and AfD also voted in favor. The application states that the supply situation for the people affected and their relatives is characterized by hopelessness and a lack of prospects. ME/CFS severely limits the quality of life of those affected. Patients often depend on care from relatives.

In the committee consultation, speakers from all parliamentary groups made it clear that further work must be done on concrete improvements in care. Speakers appreciated the application, which drew attention to the topic, as well as the expert hearing convened on April 19, which provided important information and highlighted the urgent need for action.

MPs pointed out that not only ME/CFS, but also other diseases that have been known for a long time, have received far too little attention in the past, including the gynecological disease endometriosis, on which there was also an expert hearing on March 29th.