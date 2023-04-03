Berlin: (hib/PK) According to the AfD parliamentary group, possible health problems caused by wind turbines must be researched. According to an application (20/6250) of the faction.

People who lived in the vicinity of wind turbines described symptoms such as insomnia, headaches, dizziness, difficulty concentrating, tinnitus, listlessness, rise in blood pressure and cardiac arrhythmias after the turbines were installed.

Possible health-damaging effects of wind turbines must therefore be researched and the results taken into account in terms of effective health protection.