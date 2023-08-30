German Bundestag – Improving hospital transparency

Berlin: (hib/PK) The federal government wants to regulate the improvement of hospital transparency in its own law. With the transparency offensive, an independent directory should be set up in which more patient-relevant information should be available than was previously accessible to the public, according to the Federal Government’s answer (20/8061) to a small question (20/7918) by the Union faction .

In addition to the presentation of service groups, the assignment to so-called levels should enable patients to make a low-threshold assessment of how the range of services in a hospital is to be classified, i.e. whether complex interventions or basic and standard care are provided. This should enable a user-friendly search for a suitable hospital.

The assignment to levels is for the sole purpose of publication in the transparency directory and has no effect on hospital planning or on remuneration. According to the information, the levels define nationwide levels of care for hospitals. The definition is based in particular on the number and type of minimum service groups to be provided.

Levels 1 to 3 are planned, as well as separate levels for specialist hospitals and cross-sector providers (Level F and Level 1i). Level 3 hospitals are designed to ensure comprehensive patient care. Level 2 houses are designed to ensure an expanded supply. Level 1n hospitals should provide basic care including emergency medicine.

The new legal regulation for the implementation of a transparency directory is intended to create the basis for collecting and processing the data required for this.

