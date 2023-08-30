Home » German Bundestag – Improving hospital transparency
Health

German Bundestag – Improving hospital transparency

by admin
German Bundestag – Improving hospital transparency

Berlin: (hib/PK) The federal government wants to regulate the improvement of hospital transparency in its own law. With the transparency offensive, an independent directory should be set up in which more patient-relevant information should be available than was previously accessible to the public, according to the Federal Government’s answer (20/8061) to a small question (20/7918) by the Union faction .

In addition to the presentation of service groups, the assignment to so-called levels should enable patients to make a low-threshold assessment of how the range of services in a hospital is to be classified, i.e. whether complex interventions or basic and standard care are provided. This should enable a user-friendly search for a suitable hospital.

The assignment to levels is for the sole purpose of publication in the transparency directory and has no effect on hospital planning or on remuneration. According to the information, the levels define nationwide levels of care for hospitals. The definition is based in particular on the number and type of minimum service groups to be provided.

Levels 1 to 3 are planned, as well as separate levels for specialist hospitals and cross-sector providers (Level F and Level 1i). Level 3 hospitals are designed to ensure comprehensive patient care. Level 2 houses are designed to ensure an expanded supply. Level 1n hospitals should provide basic care including emergency medicine.

The new legal regulation for the implementation of a transparency directory is intended to create the basis for collecting and processing the data required for this.

See also  German Bundestag - Youth should be protected from cannabis

You may also like

The Impact of Thyroid Hormones on the Cardiovascular...

how to solve it, when to worry and...

The Correlation Between Fatty Liver and the Immune...

Longer life, less cancer: Researchers find longevity gene

AUSL Modena – Pavullo hospital, new scale bed...

Dengue Case in Prato: Urgent Disinfestation Measures Implemented...

Consortium of Milk Producers Soc. Agr. Coop. Centrale...

Cardiovascular Health in Older Women: Understanding the Risks...

Six foods are to blame for your poor...

South Korea and US Conduct Joint Amphibious Landing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy