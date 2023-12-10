German Bundestag – Improving the International Health Regulations

Berlin: (hib/PK) According to its own information, the federal government is committed to the targeted improvement of the International Health Regulations (IGV) within the framework of the World Health Organization (WHO). In the negotiations on the changes to the IGV, the EU Commission, as the lead negotiator, submitted its own text proposals, according to the Federal Government’s answer (20/9531) to a minor question (20/9124) from the AfD parliamentary group.

The regulatory content contained therein represents the position of the federal government. The proposed changes from various contracting states mentioned by the AfD parliamentary group are the subject of a negotiation process that is still ongoing. The federal government’s internal decision-making on this has not been completed.

