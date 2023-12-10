Home » German Bundestag – Improving the International Health Regulations
Health

German Bundestag – Improving the International Health Regulations

by admin
German Bundestag – Improving the International Health Regulations

Berlin: (hib/PK) According to its own information, the federal government is committed to the targeted improvement of the International Health Regulations (IGV) within the framework of the World Health Organization (WHO). In the negotiations on the changes to the IGV, the EU Commission, as the lead negotiator, submitted its own text proposals, according to the Federal Government’s answer (20/9531) to a minor question (20/9124) from the AfD parliamentary group.

The regulatory content contained therein represents the position of the federal government. The proposed changes from various contracting states mentioned by the AfD parliamentary group are the subject of a negotiation process that is still ongoing. The federal government’s internal decision-making on this has not been completed.

See also  A third of the rehabilitation cases from acute care / DEGEMED warns: Structural collapse in ...

You may also like

Charting a New Path: The Multidimensional Approach of...

Measles, cases increased by 3,000% in Europe and...

Alcohol, smoking and nutrition, ISS: “No improvement in...

Controversy over Michael Dixon’s Appointment as Head of...

SANTA CLAUS AND HIS HELPERS ARRIVE IN THE...

Caregiver, who is this figure and what does...

When is it an addiction? You can identify...

Maximizing Psychological Well-being for Older Adults: Factors to...

LA TOCONA – DRIED FIGS SPAIN

Protein needs change with age, but there are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy