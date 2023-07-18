German Bundestag – Inclusion of products in the list of medical aids

Berlin: (hib/PK) In a small question (20/7765), the Union faction deals with the procedure for including innovations in the aids list of statutory health insurance (GKV). The products covered by the GKV’s obligation to perform, such as bandages or insoles, are listed by the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds in the list of aids and can be prescribed by doctors, according to the request.

The National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds currently lists around 37,000 products in 41 product groups. In order for a product to be included in the directory, the manufacturer must go through an application process. The members of parliament want to know from the federal government how long the application process took for products that were included in the HMV in the past twelve months.

