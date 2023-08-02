German Bundestag – Increasingly difficult to fill nursing positions

Berlin: (hib/PK) According to the federal government, it is becoming increasingly difficult for care facilities to fill vacancies with specialists and qualified assistants. As a result of demographic change, the number of people in need of care will continue to rise significantly, while the number of nursing staff available will shrink, according to the Federal Government’s response (20/7861) to a small query (20/7453) by the AfD parliamentary group.

Germany needs more nursing professionals and nursing assistants in order to be able to guarantee security of supply in the long term. The federal government has launched a whole bundle of measures to leverage domestic potential. The answer goes on to say that the priority is to increase the attractiveness of the training and the nursing job and to increase the number of people who remain in the profession.

According to the information, the initiatives include the obligation to pay a collective wage by all approved care facilities and the introduction of a nationwide personnel assessment procedure. In addition, the recruitment of skilled workers from third countries is necessary. The goal is a fair and ethical recruitment of skilled workers and a simplified assessment of professional skills.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

