German Bundestag – Infection rate is continuously observed

Berlin: (hib/PK) The federal government cannot currently estimate whether another wave of infections with the respiratory syncytial virus (RS-V) in infants, elderly people or vulnerable people is to be expected in autumn/winter 2023/2024 . There is a close exchange with the European Center for Disease Control (ECDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding RSV surveillance, according to the Federal Government’s response (20/7439) to a small question (20/7143) from the Union faction .

Experiences with RSV events in other countries would be included in the national surveillance and prevention strategy. The infection process is continuously observed. For more precise recording, the introduction of a nationwide RSV reporting obligation was recently decided in the Bundestag. The regulation should come into force before autumn 2023.

According to estimates by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), around 44,000 children have been hospitalized for RSV infection since November 1, 2022, the answer goes on to say. In addition, there are around 12,800 adults who have since been hospitalized due to an RSV infection, including an estimated 2,900 in intensive care.

