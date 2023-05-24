German Bundestag – language mediation in health care approved

Berlin: (hib/PK) Experts support offers for professional language mediation in health care. Existing language barriers prevented efficient medical care in many cases, experts explained in a hearing on an application (20/5981) of the left faction. MEPs expressed their views at the Health Committee hearing on Wednesday, as well as in written statements.

In the opinion of the left-wing faction, language barriers in the healthcare system must be systematically broken down. The MPs are calling for a legal right to language mediation in health and nursing care. According to the application, language mediation should be included in the service catalogs of the statutory health insurance (GKV) and social long-term care insurance (SPV) as well as for the area of ​​rehabilitation.

The individual expert Bernd Meyer from the University of Mainz explained that language mediation is an important tool for healthcare professionals. Language barriers impeded efficient care, caused friction and disadvantaged people with little knowledge of German. Meyer spoke of an estimated 800,000 to one million missions per year, but with an expected long start-up phase.

According to the Federal Association of Interpreters and Translators (BDÜ), only qualified and officially approved language mediators can be considered for this task. Since patient care is also about feelings, the association believes that machine translation programs cannot be used as digital tools. However, interpretation can also be provided via online video or telephone connections. However, remote interpreting cannot completely replace on-site interpreting.

A representative of the federal working group for self-help for people with disabilities and chronic illnesses and their relatives (BAG Selbsthilfe) addressed the special needs of people with cognitive disabilities and a history of migration in the hearing. These patients should also be able to benefit from professional language mediation. In these cases, it is a question of translating into simple language and taking cultural characteristics into account. Otherwise, there is a great danger that advice will be given over the heads of those affected.

The National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds pointed out that the assumption of costs for language mediation by statutory health insurers and spv is currently out of the question due to the lack of a legal regulation. If such a service were to be introduced, it could be financed through taxes and thus an offer embedded in integration policy.