German Bundestag – Lauterbach announces numerous legislative initiatives

Berlin: (hib/PK) Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD) wants to present numerous new draft laws in the coming months. The minister announced a total of 14 major legislative projects in the Health Committee on Wednesday, six in the second half of 2023 and eight in the first half of 2024.

According to him, the first thing to do in the second half of 2023 is the planned hospital reform, which is to be worked out over the summer break. In addition, there are plans for a law on university nursing training, a cannabis law, a digital law, a health data use law and the so-called Supply Law I to strengthen the municipalities in health care.

In the first half of 2024, the Emergency Care Act, the Care Enhancement Act II, the Health Assurance Act, a law for living organ donation, a professional reform law, a medical register law, the establishment of the digital agency and the establishment of the Federal Institute for Public Health are on the agenda. Lauterbach spoke of very important and fundamental reforms that would be tackled.

