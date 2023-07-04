Home » German Bundestag – Left asks about the contribution assessment limit
German Bundestag – Left asks about the contribution assessment limit

German Bundestag – Left asks about the contribution assessment limit

Berlin: (hib/PK) The contribution assessment limit in health and long-term care insurance is the subject of a small inquiry (20/7509) from the left-wing faction. In order to generate higher income within the contribution system, it is particularly advisable to increase or abolish the contribution assessment ceiling, according to the request.

The deputies want to know from the federal government how many members of the statutory health insurance (GKV) and the social long-term care insurance (SPV) have a contributory income above the contribution assessment limit or pay the maximum rate.

