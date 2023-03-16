Home Health German Bundestag – Left calls for language mediation in health care
Health

Health/Application – 03/15/2023 (hib 184/2023)

Berlin: (hib/PK) In the opinion of the left-wing faction, language barriers in the health system must be systematically broken down. The MEPs call for this in a motion (20/5981) a legal right to language mediation in health and nursing care.

According to the application, language mediation should be included in the service catalogs of statutory health insurance (GKV) and social long-term care insurance, as well as for the area of ​​rehabilitation. Linguistic understanding is a basic requirement for diagnostics, advice, health promotion and prevention as well as in rehabilitation and care, according to the draft. Language barriers deteriorated the quality of treatment and the success of treatment.

Language mediators could help non-German-speaking people to receive adequate, equal participation in decent health and nursing care.

The MEPs propose that binding standards for language mediation in healthcare and nursing care be developed with experts from intercultural and transcultural care practice. If necessary, the assumption of the costs for a translation into plain language should also be guaranteed.

