German Bundestag – Left calls for sustainable financing of care

Berlin: (hib/PK) The left-wing faction calls for sustainable and fair financing of social long-term care insurance. According to an application, the federal government is presenting a draft law that will try to stabilize long-term care insurance in the short term at the expense of the contributors (20/6546) of MPs. In addition to the financial restructuring of long-term care insurance, better benefits for the insured and better wages for employees in care are also needed.

In their motion, the MPs call, among other things, for the temporary use of federal tax funds to counter-finance immediate improvements in performance. The contribution assessment limit and the compulsory insurance limit should be abolished. The contributions of the compulsorily insured would have to be extended to all types of income, including capital income. Those with private long-term care insurance should be fully included in the system of social long-term care insurance.

The care allowance, outpatient benefits in kind, respite care and short-term care as well as surcharges for long-term inpatient services should be increased by 20 percent. In the future, all benefits would also have to be dynamized annually in line with the current rate of inflation, according to the application.