German Bundestag – Left Party asks about damage caused by alcohol

Berlin: (hib/PK) In a small inquiry (20/8810), the left-wing faction asks about health and social damage caused by alcohol. With an average of 10.8 liters of pure alcohol per year per resident aged 15 and over, Germany is still a high-consumption country compared to other European countries, according to the group’s question.

In 30-day prevalence surveys, around 6.7 million people showed risky consumption patterns, and 1.6 million people in Germany were addicted to alcohol. In the long term, alcohol is involved in the development of many diseases. Excessive alcohol consumption poses risks on a personal and social level.

The MPs want to know from the federal government how risky alcohol consumption and intoxication consumption have developed in the general population since 1990.

Share this: Facebook

X

