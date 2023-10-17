Home » German Bundestag – Left Party asks about damage caused by alcohol
Health

German Bundestag – Left Party asks about damage caused by alcohol

by admin
German Bundestag – Left Party asks about damage caused by alcohol

Berlin: (hib/PK) In a small inquiry (20/8810), the left-wing faction asks about health and social damage caused by alcohol. With an average of 10.8 liters of pure alcohol per year per resident aged 15 and over, Germany is still a high-consumption country compared to other European countries, according to the group’s question.

In 30-day prevalence surveys, around 6.7 million people showed risky consumption patterns, and 1.6 million people in Germany were addicted to alcohol. In the long term, alcohol is involved in the development of many diseases. Excessive alcohol consumption poses risks on a personal and social level.

The MPs want to know from the federal government how risky alcohol consumption and intoxication consumption have developed in the general population since 1990.

See also  German Bundestag - Quality in the supply of aids

You may also like

AUSL Modena – Vignola Hospital, the pharmacy is...

Satisfaction Survey Reveals Areas of Improvement for Medicine...

Lose weight without exercise and diet: Professor reveals...

Bonnie Bassler and Peter Greenberg Receive Princess of...

SIEMENS HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS INC – ATELLICA CH 930...

The 5 Foods You Should Never Eat Raw:...

objects and dangerous substances worth over 5000 euros...

Uncertainty Surrounds Future of Former Aura Area Development...

Attention, germs: There are six mistakes you shouldn’t...

Welless lactose-free – Lactose-free low-fat strained yoghurt

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy