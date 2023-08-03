Home » German Bundestag – Low usage figures for electronic patient records
German Bundestag – Low usage figures for electronic patient records

Berlin: (hib/PK) The current usage figures for the electronic patient file (ePA) are not satisfactory from the point of view of the federal government. Among other things, this is due to the high effort involved in applying for an ePA, according to the Federal Government’s response (20/7896) to a small inquiry (20/7441) from the left-wing faction. In this respect, there is an urgent need for action.

According to the information, 704,050 electronic patient files were created by the end of June 2023. The coalition agreement envisages a redesign of the ePA to an objection-based application (opt-out). In the draft for a law to accelerate the digitization of the healthcare system (digital law), it is planned that in the future, insured persons will automatically be provided with an ePA by their health insurance company, unless they object. In this way, an equal participation of all those with statutory health insurance in the advantages of the ePA for healthcare should be guaranteed.

