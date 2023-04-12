Berlin: (hib/STO) In its response (20/6241) to a small request from the CDU/CSU parliamentary group (20/5926). According to this, the hospitals received “care surcharges and/or compensation payments totaling around 21 billion euros” from March 2020 to June 2022. According to the proposal, compensation payments to hospitals and supply surcharges are instruments with which the special burdens on hospitals caused by the pandemic should be compensated.

In addition, according to the information, corona-related revenue adjustments for the hospitals were planned for the years 2020 to 2022. In order to bridge any liquidity bottlenecks that arise, the legislator has also decided that hospitals can receive an advance payment under certain conditions before the agreement on a corona-related revenue equalization is concluded.

In addition, the validity of the payment period for paying hospital bills, which had been reduced from 30 to five days, was extended until December 31, 2023, the answer said. The increase in the preliminary care fee value from 163.09 euros to 200 euros per day for the second half of 2022 and the further increase since January 1, 2023 to 230 euros should also be pointed out. These measures made a “significant contribution to improving the liquidity of the hospitals”.

As the federal government also explains, further financial support was decided with the Hospital Care Relief Act of December 20, 2022: For the care of children and adolescents over the age of 28 days and under 16 years of age, somatic hospitals are guaranteed a revenue volume based on the year 2019. In addition, additional funds of 300 million euros would be made available for pediatric care for the years 2023 and 2024.

For obstetric departments, in addition to the billed lump sums, support is provided “through additional, non-performance-related funds, which are distributed to the countries according to the Königsteiner key,” the answer also says. The scope is 120 million euros in 2023 and 2024.

Furthermore, the federal government writes that the energy purchase costs for gas, district heating and electricity were limited with the energy price brake laws of December 20th. The hospitals also benefited from these energy price brakes, “not least through the regulated assignment of the approved hospitals to the industry, through which extensive relief is provided for the hospitals – regardless of their actual consumption of gas and district heating – at lower guaranteed prices”.

In addition, according to the response, a supplementary aid fund has been set up for approved hospitals, from which hospitals can receive further reimbursements from the Economic Stabilization Fund of up to six billion euros. Of this amount, up to EUR 4.5 billion has been earmarked for compensating for increased energy costs and EUR 1.5 billion for flat-rate compensation for cost increases caused indirectly by energy prices.