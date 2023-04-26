German Bundestag – More available organs through living donations

Berlin: (hib/PK) Health and legal experts see the extended approval of living organ donations as an opportunity to increase the number of donor organs available. However, the so-called cross-living donation between suitable donors and recipients is also associated with medical risks for donors and recipients, experts said in a hearing of the Health Committee on an application (20/4565) of the AfD parliamentary group. The experts expressed themselves on Wednesday in the hearing and in written statements.

In its application, the AfD parliamentary group calls for so-called cross-over living donations to be permitted and thus improve the chances of survival for dialysis patients. The alternative to waiting for a postmortem organ is living donation. The living kidney donation to close people, which is permitted in Germany, often fails due to intolerance. A remedy would be the cross-living donation, in which two suitable donor-recipient pairs could exchange the donated organs with each other.

Ralf Zietz from the interest group for living kidney donation explained possible side effects in donors. Half of the donors themselves had kidney disease after the donation. Some donors also suffered from the so-called fatigue syndrome for a longer period of time. The risks and possible consequences of living kidney donation basically did not allow for an expansion of the donation. The bond between donor and recipient is a prerequisite for cushioning possible consequences emotionally. In the hearing, Zietz emphasized the need to protect donors and called for targeted clarification.

From a legal point of view, according to the lawyer Thomas Gutmann from the University of Münster, nothing speaks against the approval of crossed living donation. Gutmann pleaded for the restriction of the circle of donors according to paragraph 8 paragraph 1 sentence 2 of the Transplantation Act (TPG) to be deleted. Cross-over living donation is now an international standard of care. There is no evidence that deleting the paragraph would increase the risk of organ trafficking. Fears that cross-over living donations, pool donations and non-directed (altruistic) living donations would result in covert commercial brokerage activities have not been confirmed in any western country.

According to the nephrologist Klemens Budde from the Berlin Charité, more than 11,000 patients are currently waiting for a donor kidney. Therefore, kidneys from healthy relatives and acquaintances would also have to be used for transplants. If no suitable donor can be found there, a cross-over living donation could be an alternative. Such cross-living donations have been used in many European countries for some time and are regulated by law.

According to the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds, the required personal connection significantly restricts living donation. In around 40 percent of cases, the donor and recipient constellation is not compatible. However, living donations pose health risks in healthy people. In the case of a cross-over living donation, a manageable couple decision would also become a less transparent group decision. This would have consequences in terms of data technology, organization and performance law.

The video of the hearing (after it has been made available), the list of experts and their statements on bundestag.de: