German Bundestag – More eating disorders during the corona pandemic

Berlin: (hib/PK) The number of diagnosed eating disorders in children and adolescents in the inpatient area rose continuously between 2018 and 2021. This emerges from the federal government’s answer (20/8073) to a minor question (20/7961) from the AfD parliamentary group, citing hospital diagnosis statistics.

Accordingly, a total of 4,477 cases were registered in 2018, 4,541 cases in 2019 and a total of 4,826 cases in 2020. In 2021, the number of diagnoses rose significantly to 6,948 cases. Young people between the ages of 15 and 18 were most affected.

For the outpatient area, according to the DAK-Gesundheit’s 2022 Children and Youth Report for the years 2018 to 2021, there is a significant increase in the rate of new cases of eating disorders compared to the pre-pandemic period, only among girls. While in 2019 three out of 1,000 girls between the ages of 10 and 14 had an eating disorder diagnosed and treated by a doctor for the first time, in 2021 it was four out of 1,000 girls. The increase in new cases among adolescent girls is particularly pronounced here.

