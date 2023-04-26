German Bundestag – New care reform should bring relief

Berlin: (hib/PK) Another care reform is intended to relieve those in need of care and to stabilize the income from social care insurance. The bill (20/6544) of the SPD, Greens and FDP parliamentary groups provides for an increase in the care contribution by 0.35 points to 3.4 percent as of July 1, 2023. This should bring additional income of around 6.6 billion euros per year. The employer’s share is 1.7 percent. The Federal Government should also be authorized to set the contribution rate in the future by ordinance if it has to react to short-term financing needs.

The nursing care contribution rate will also be further differentiated according to the number of children from July 1, 2023. The contribution surcharge for childless people is to increase from the current 0.35 to 0.6 contribution rate points. For members without children, a care contribution rate of four percent will apply in future. If you have a child, the contribution rate drops to 3.4 percent. From two children up to the age of 25, the contribution is further reduced by 0.25 points per child up to the fifth child. For families with five or more children, the contribution will be 2.4 percent in the future.

Financial burdens are limited in home and in-patient care. The care allowance and outpatient benefits in kind will be increased by five percent as of January 1, 2024.

At the beginning of 2025 and 2028, the cash and non-cash benefits will be dynamically adjusted automatically and based on the price development. In the future, relatives can claim the care support allowance for up to ten working days per calendar year and not just once.

From the beginning of 2024, the surcharges of the long-term care insurance funds for those in need of care in inpatient care facilities will also be increased in a staggered manner. The longer the stay in the home, the higher the surcharge. For a stay of up to one year, the surcharges are increased from 5 to 15 percent, for a stay of between one and two years from 25 to 30 percent, for a stay of between two and three years from 45 to 50 percent and for a stay of longer than three years from 70 to 75 percent.

The regulations for the procedure for determining the need for care according to Section 18 SGB XI are to be restructured and systematized.

Finally, the reform should also contribute to better working conditions. In inpatient care, for example, the implementation of the personnel assessment process is to be accelerated by specifying further expansion stages. A competence center for digitization and care is also planned. The funding program for digital and technical acquisitions in care facilities with a total volume of around 300 million euros is to be expanded and extended until the end of the decade.