German Bundestag – No raw data from a study on vaccination side effects

Berlin: (hib/PK) A study on the side effects of Biontech’s Covid-19 vaccine is the subject of a response (20/7813) from the federal government to a small question (20/7534) from the AfD parliamentary group. The publication mentioned by the AfD parliamentary group is known, but the raw data of the study in question is not available, the answer says. According to the questioners, the analysis came to the conclusion that there were significant differences in the number of side effects reported for each batch examined.

In its reply, the Federal Government writes that the evaluated suspected cases of side effects were not classified according to the time of vaccination, the dose of vaccination (first, second or third vaccination), the interval between vaccination and side effects, nor according to the age and sex of the vaccinated persons stratified, which would be essential for an assessment of the reported statistical correlation. Concomitant diseases of the vaccinated persons were also not taken into account.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

