Berlin: (hib/PK) According to the federal government, there is no scientific evidence that the DNA fragments contained in anti-corona vaccines could cause undesirable effects. Every active ingredient batch of the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine is mandatory tested by the manufacturer for residual DNA amounts. The results are part of the batch release protocol that is being checked, according to the federal government’s answer (20/9697) to a minor question (20/9412) from the AfD parliamentary group.

